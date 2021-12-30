Who Is The Most Popular Among The Royal Performers Aside From Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton made headlines after playing the piano at a Christmas carol event she sponsored, but there are plenty of other royals with similar skills.

When ITV broadcasted the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” carol concert, the Duchess of Cambridge startled viewers. Tom Walker, a Brit Award winner, sung his hit “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” as Middleton played the piano. People were amazed that Prince William’s wife could play the piano, and they showered her with admiration. Middleton isn’t the only royal with talent. According to People, the firm has five additional people who are as skilled and talented: Diana, Princess of Wales The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry enjoyed dancing. She stunned many in 1985 when she took the stage at the Royal Opera House for a charity dinner and played Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.” The performance was choreographed and practiced in secret by Princess Diana and Royal Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep.

Harry, Prince of Wales

At school, the royal took part in a number of plays. In 1987, Prince Harry performed in his school’s nativity play. He donned a festive red and green ensemble.

His position was increased to that of a shepherd the following year. The Duke of Sussex did not rest on his laurels. He returned to the stage in 2003, appearing in an Eton College production of “Much Ado About Nothing.” Prince Harry and Prince William are said to have appeared in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in cameo roles. It was eliminated, however, because the Stormtroopers were too tall for a 5’11” Stormtrooper.

Elizabeth, Queen of the United Kingdom

When they were teenagers, Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, appeared in pantomime shows. It was a slapstick-style show, which is a British Christmas tradition.

The Queen appeared in the 1944 production of “Old Mother Red Riding Boots.” In her entire costume, she was practically unrecognizable.

William, Prince of Wales

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Funafuti, Tuvalu, in 2012, they showed off their dancing skills. Prince William, like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was caught on tape showing off his dance talents while waiting in line for a race when he was younger. He couldn’t sit still any longer and started dancing.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, appeared to have inherited their parents’ passion for dancing. Like their parents and late grandmother, Princess Diana, they both enjoy dancing. Princess Charlotte was photographed in 2018 flaunting her wonderful dance talents. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.