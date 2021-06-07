Who is the heir to Prince’s $163 million fortune?

When Prince died in April 2016 at the age of 57, news of his demise rocked the world. Despite the fact that he died of an opioid overdose at his Minneapolis home, no one was charged with a crime since his death was considered an accident by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Though his death was tragic, the fact that the hit-making musician died without a will has generated some consternation in recent years. The key question remains: who inherited Prince’s riches, which is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

When Prince died, he had a sizable wealth.

Prince had a sizable fortune at the time of his death, having taken the music industry by storm in the 1980s and 1990s.

Though the actual value of his estate is unknown, sources claim the singer’s net worth was about $300 million at the time of his death. Others, on the other hand, estimate his estate to be worth around $150 million.

According to the IRS, the “Purple Rain” singer’s estate was worth $163.2 million in January 2021, according to The Guardian. The number could have reduced as a result of large tax payments owed to the government and the state of Minnesota, according to the site.

The status of the Prince’s estate is still up in the air.

Prince’s estate has remained unresolved since his death in April 2016, due to the fact that he died without a will.

Prince’s estate was put into probate after his death. The state was thereafter in charge of determining how much his assets were worth and who would receive them.

However, because Prince had no children and was not married, selecting who would receive his inheritance became a lengthy and complicated procedure.

