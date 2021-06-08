Who is the ‘Botanical Banksy,’ and why are they flashing flowers throughout London?

Although not quite as stealthy as Banksy himself, US floral mastermind Lewis Miller has been working on a series of artworks on the streets of London with Royal floral designer Simon Lycett over the course of the night.

Giant, brilliant, and cheery arrangements may be found on Piccadilly Circus, bringing Miller’s famed “flower flashes” from New York to the UK for the first time.

More than 12,000 fresh blossoms from Covent Garden Flower Market were used in these lavish flashes, which were designed merely to bring delight. Members of the public are encouraged to pluck a stem or even construct their own own takeaway bouquet, entirely free of charge, if they arrive early.