Who is Tay Dome, and where did he come from? Taylor Lautner Is Engaged To His Three-Year-Old Girlfriend.

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome have taken their romance to the next level. After three years of dating, the actor confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend over the weekend.

On Saturday, the “Cuckoo” star shared two photographs from the beautiful proposal, which included candles, red rose bouquets, and flower petals sprinkled on the floor.

Lautner was on his knees in one of the photographs, with Dome covering her lips. Dome was also seen leaning down to the 29-year-old actor’s level and placing her hands on his face in another snap.

Lautner captioned the photo with the date of the proposal, “11.11.2021.” “And then, all of a sudden, all of my wishes came true.” In the meantime, Dome captioned one of the photographs, “my absolute best pal.” “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” she added. Dome is a registered nurse with a thriving YouTube channel, according to her Instagram account. Dome has almost 8,000 subscribers on YouTube, and some of her videos have over 58,000 views.

Dome’s YouTube videos range from nursing inquiries to dog vlogs to her relationship with Lautner.

In October 2018, the “Twilight” actress and Dome, whose first name is Taylor, made their relationship public. Lautner shared a snapshot of himself kissing Dome while the two were dressed up in Halloween costumes at the time.

Since the two made their relationship public, the actor has documented unique moments from their relationship on Instagram. Lautner paid Dome a wonderful birthday tribute in March when he shared many images and sang her praises.

Lautner and Dome got a flood of congratulations messages on Instagram after revealing their engagement, including actress Ashley Benson and “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett.