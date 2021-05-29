Who is Rhys Nicholson, the judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,’ and how much money does he have?

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become a worldwide phenomenon in just a few short years. The Emmy-winning drag competition show has spawned franchises in Thailand, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Holland, and other countries. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under features some of Australia and New Zealand’s top drag performers, as well as commentary from Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson.

As the only Australian on the judging panel, Nicholson is familiar with the queens’ creative choices and references, which often go unnoticed by other viewers. For example, Karen From Finance’s runway appearance, which was inspired by Australian international drug criminal Schapelle Corby, was unfamiliar to RuPaul.

As the only Australian regular judge on Drag Race Down Under, Nicholson is able to assess looks like Karen From Finance’s Schapelle Corby with a thorough understanding of the subject and an understanding that the concept was poorly handled.

Rhys Nicholson is a proud member of the LGBTQ community who is out and proud.

Nicholson relocated to Sydney in 2009, and in 2012, he received the Time Out Award for Best Newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival, launching his career as a comedian.

Since his debut on the comedy scene a decade ago, Nicholson has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights. Nicholson openly married lesbian and fellow comedian Zoe Coombs Marr at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2016 to raise awareness about the necessity of marriage equality in Australia.

Nicholson revealed on social media in 2018 that he was involved in a violent homophobic encounter. Nicholson remembered him saying, “You can always detect a f*ggot in Melbourne.” “I rolled my eyes and looked up. ‘It’s staring at me,’ he continued. Something will happen to it if it keeps staring at me.’

