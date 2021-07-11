Who is Megan Davison, Jordan Pickford’s wife, in the Euro 2020 final?

Jordan Pickford has delighted England fans during the Euro 2020 campaign, and many expect him to keep a clean sheet in the final on Sunday.

Jordan, an Everton goalkeeper, has helped England reach the final, and his wife Megan Davison is ecstatic.

Megan has been a huge fan of Jordan’s throughout his career and is overjoyed that he and his England teammates have reached the final.

The pair has a son together and has been together since childhood.

Because of the coronavirus, they married in a low-key wedding last year.

Everything you need to know about Megan and Jordan’s romance is right here.

Megan and Jordan apparently met in high school and have been together since they were 14 years old.

Megan and Jordan came to Liverpool from their hometown of Sunderland in 2017.

Megan revealed the couple’s secret engagement in 2018, when she was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring during an England match at the World Cup.

Megan gave birth to Arlo George, the couple’s son, in February 2019.

Megan and Jordan have worked hard to keep their son’s looks hidden, with Megan concealing his face on social media on a frequent basis.

Despite their desire for seclusion, Arlo visits his father at football games on a regular basis.

Jordan and Megan married in March 2020 at a register office in Cheshire.

Megan shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “We’re getting married in the morning.”

“Indeed, we should’ve been! Because there are more important things going on in the world right now, here’s a throwback of us on our legal registry office day.

“You are worth the wait, my love @jpickford1,” says the narrator.

Despite the fact that they have already married, they are organizing a Maldives celebration to commemorate their union.