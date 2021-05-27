Who is Karl Smith, Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette contestant who “came here for followers”?

Fans of The Bachelorette may look forward to another season with Katie Thurston as the main character. Katie debuted on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where her sincerity earned her the major role. We’re now looking at Katie’s competitors. And it appears that one of them isn’t on the show for the right reasons.

As ‘The Bachelorette,’ Katie Thurston is taking center stage.

Katie was a fan favorite during Matt’s season of The Bachelor, and fans are overjoyed that she will get another chance to find love. Despite the fact that she didn’t have a deep romantic connection with Matt, she still feels the love of her life is out there.

So, what can fans expect from Katie’s Bachelorette season? We can expect the same degree of honesty as we saw with Matt, and she won’t tolerate any unneeded drama or bullying in the house. Katie told Good Morning America on standing up for women who were bullied on Matt’s season, “Ultimately, I had to stay true to myself and how I would be in the real world.”

Katie is also optimistic that her season will kick off the franchise in a new direction. Following the events involving Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison, the show must improve its handling of racial injustice. Katie added, “I really feel like this is the huge reset.” “There have been a lot of difficult, but necessary, conversations.”

What are the names of Katie’s competitors? ‘I came here for followers,’ Karl Smith alleges.

So, who is battling for Katie's heart this season on The Bachelorette? Marie Claire published a list of 34 males who could appear on the show. From associate attorneys to models to real estate salespeople to Clay Harbor's cousin (fans will recall Clay…), there's something for everyone.