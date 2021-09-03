Who is Jojo Siwa’s partner on ‘Dancing With The Stars’? It’s possible that a teen dancer accidentally revealed it.

Jojo Siwa, who is preparing for her ballroom debut on “Dancing with the Stars,” may have just revealed who her mystery partner in the competition series will be.

Siwa was questioned if her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, ever feels jealous of her dance partner on the show in an interview with E”Daily !’s Pop.”

‘Tell her, tell Jenna, she needs to allow room for Jesus,’ Ky told me before I went to the first rehearsal,’ Siwa added before the hosts burst out laughing.

Siwa may have just revealed that she will be dancing with Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, the show’s returning champion.

“When I got home, I was telling Ky about my day and said, ‘Yeah, that was fantastic.’

‘Did you tell her to make way for Jesus?’ she asked, and I said, ‘Yes, I did.’

‘Wait, you actually did?!’ she exclaimed. She now believes I’m a psychopath,” she continued, drawing further laughter from the hosts.

After coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, Siwa became the first “Dancing with the Stars” participant to dance with a same-sex partner.

The producers gave her the option of dancing with a male or female partner before her debut on the 30th season of the show was confirmed.

“I didn’t even read the whole email when I got the invite to be on Dancing With the Stars; I immediately said yes,” Siwa explained.

“And then, when I read it, they asked me, and they said, ‘We want to offer JoJo the opportunity to dance with a female instead of a guy, if she wants to.’ But if she wants to dance with a man and keep it traditional, we want her to be as comfortable as possible and have the best experience possible,’ and I was like, “That is so groundbreaking, history, it’s never been done before and it needed to be done,” and I was like, “That is so groundbreaking, history, it’s never been done before and it needed to be done,” and I was like, “That is so groundbreaking, history, it’s never been done before and it needed to be done

The 18-year-old star of “School of Rock” believes she has already “won” the competition by being able to represent same-sex couples on television.

"This event has already brought me so much good, and through this experience, history has been made. My spouse and I both clearly want to win the Mirror Ball; after all, that's why everyone is there. But, at the same time, we must put forth a lot of effort to achieve this. I'm going to do it.