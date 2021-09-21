Who is John Whaite on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Strictly Come Dancing is returning for a second season, with 15 celebrities eager to dance with their professional partner.

The new celebrities officially revealed who they’ll be dancing with over the next few weeks, as well as giving us a taste of how fantastic they’ll be by performing a group dance.

Some celebrities have resorted to social media to express how difficult training is, but they only have a few days left before the first concert in which they will dance in their partners, which will take place this weekend.

Greg Wise, AJ Odudu, Tom Fletcher, and Adam Peaty, among many others, will be shown on our screens.

Bake Off champion John Whaite, who will be in the first all-male partnership with Johannes Radebe, is one of the contestants who will be lacing up his dance shoes.

But how did John wind up in the situation he is in now?

What is John Whaite’s background?

John was born on May 23, 1989, in Chorley, Lancashire, and is 32 years old.

He grew raised on a farm with his two sisters, Jane and Victoria, and began baking when he was five years old.

John had been offered a seat at Oxford to study Modern and Medieval Languages, but he instead chose to study Law at Manchester University.

He went on to earn a first-class degree after that.

With his Italian sausage and roasted vegetable pithivier, fondant fancies, and heaven and hell chiffon cake, John won Bake Off in 2012.

He appears on a number of food shows and has a regular spot on Lorraine and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Whaite joined Rosemary Shrager on ITV’s daytime food competition show Chopping Block in April 2016, where four couples compete in a series of daily challenges for a prize.

Whaite has four cookbooks to his credit. His first book, John Whaite Bakes, was published on April 25, 2013, and his most recent, A Flash in the Pan, was published in 2019, and it offers recipes for cooking with only a stovetop pan.