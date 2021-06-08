Who Is Greg Grippo From ‘The Bachelorette’? Katie Thurston’s contestant has a strong lead.

The Bachelorette Season 17 premieres on June 7, and many fans are betting on Greg Grippo to be Katie Thurston’s early frontrunner. A lot of promos have previously included the cast member. Everyone must now keep an eye on the contestant as he or she navigates Bachelor Nation. What is Greg’s name from The Bachelorette 2021? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette.]

Greg Grippo, the star of ‘The Bachelorette,’ has an Instagram account, as well as a job and an age.

Greg, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey, is a marketing sales representative, according to his Bachelorette profile. The new cast member is described as a “hopeless romantic” who wants to tour the world with his significant other before settling down. In the future, he hopes to have “at least six” children.

Of course, after seeing Greg’s teaser in The Bachelorette premiere, you won’t be surprised by his profile. Greg said in the June 7 show that he is the youngest of four siblings and that he wants to be a father because he has so many nieces and nephews.

In the meantime, Bachelorette fans can follow Greg on Instagram at @greggrippo. He frequently shares pictures of himself with his friends and family. Will Greg and Katie be a good match? We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

What Katie Thurston had to say about ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Greg Grippo

Katie had an unexpected reaction as Greg came out of the limo in The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere. The competitor gave a brief introduction, expressing his delight at meeting the new lead. Katie then revealed that Greg resembled her ex-boyfriend.

Katie, on the other hand, seemed to have more to say…