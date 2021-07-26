Who is Dale Mehmet, and where did he come from? Age, Instagram, and job of Love Island 2021 contestants

This week on ITV’s Love Island, fans will be treated to a slew of new candidates.

Producers have already hinted a confrontation with Hugo Hammond in an upcoming episode, and there will very certainly be some new recouplings as well.

If you can’t wait until the show, read on to learn everything there is to know about Dale Mehmet.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Who is Dale Mehmet, and where did he come from?

Dale Mehmet is a 24-year-old Glasgow resident.

Dale said he’s excited to be a part of the program since it’s “different,” and he’s just going to take things “as they come.”

However, the laid-back Scot has his sights set on someone in particular.

“I admire Faye’s demeanor and charisma. “I think we’d get along,” he says. He also appears to be seeking to avoid the turmoil. “I’m not a jerk who’s going to kidnap someone’s girl. But if I really want something, I’ll go after it.”

When asked what he thinks most people know about himself, Dale responds, “I think most people realize I’m mixed race.” My father is half-Scottish and half-Turkish. So there’s a smidgeon of Turkish in me.”

He also describes himself as a “big geek” who enjoys science fiction, video games, and anime.

“I have an entire anime sleeve tattooed on my body, that’s how much I love it.” “Japanese culture appeals to me.”

What does Dale Mehmet do for a living?

Dale Mehmet is a barber who self-taught himself.

“You need a lot of people to practice on and who don’t mind you giving them a horrible haircut,” Dale said of his career.

He continues, “I wanted to observe and learn how these men cut hair at a well-known barbers in Glasgow.”

“I worked there for nearly two years before opening my own studio and going it alone.”

What social media accounts does Dale Mehmet have?

Dale Mehmet uses the handle @dalehuncho on Instagram to share holiday images and family photos.

On ITV2 at 9pm, see how Dale and the other new contenders fare.