Who is chef Tilly Ramsay on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing premiered last weekend, and it featured celebrity contestants paired with professional partners.

The celebrities also performed a group dance, which was their first appearance on the show, to reveal who would win the glitterball.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sara Davies, and Tom Fletcher are among the stars.

Line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Adam Peaty is a British swimmer.

Tilly Ramsay will be in the cast, and she will be paired with new dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

But how did Tilly wind up in this situation?

Tilly is only 19 years old, having been born in London on November 8, 2001.

With two sisters and two brothers, the star is one of five children.

She splits her time between London and Los Angeles, where she supports her father’s television career.

Tilly also announced on the show last weekend that she would be starting university while training for Strictly, which meant she would have to split her time between studies and the show.

Despite having a famous chef father in Gordon Ramsay, Tilly has made a name for herself.

Tilly appeared on her father’s series MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen from 2010 to 2015.

Then, in 2015, it was revealed that the celebrity would have her own CBBC show.

Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch followed her and her family on their summer vacation.

She has also appeared in a regular cooking segment on This Morning called “Big Chef Little Chef,” in which she and her husband, Gordon Ramsay, prepare meals and try to encourage children to take up cooking.