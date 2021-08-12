Who is Brett Staniland from Love Island 2021? Age, occupation, and dating history are all factors to consider.

The dust has settled on disagreements and apologies have been accepted after a tumultuous few episodes of Love Island, but could any of the happy couples be jeopardized by the entrance of Brett Staniland?

Millie, who gave Liam a second chance after he kissed Lillie in Casa Amor, Kaz, who is currently in love with Tyler, and Mary, who has kissed newcomer Aaron, are the targets of the next bombshell.

Brett has a lot of work ahead of him with only two weeks till the finale. However, as all Love Island followers are aware, anything can happen, and the new boy isn’t afraid to cause a stir.

Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about Brett Staniland…

Brett is a 27-year-old Derbyshire native.

He claims he has “never been in a serious relationship,” but that “now is the ideal time” to do so.

Brett used to irritate his teachers by swapping classrooms with his identical twin, Scott, but he insists they never ‘date the same person.’ Scott will not be joining him in the Villa, unlike past Love Island participants Eve and Jessica Gale, despite the fact that the two continue to work together.

Brett is described as “sarcastic” by his friends and family. He said, “They know I can be extremely stubborn.”

This could go over well with the villa’s ladies, since Chloe Burrows has already stated that she enjoys a cheeky, naughty boy. Brett isn’t scared to step on someone’s toes.

Millie and Kaz, as well as Mary, he claims, have been frequent choices for him. “I’d definitely go ahead and ask the question. I’m curious as to where their heads are located.”

Brett and his twin, Scott, used to play semi-professional football together. The fashion industry quickly took notice of the duo. Brett chose to take a break from football after a series of injuries to focus on his PhD and modeling career. “It was just too much of a commitment, and I needed to take better care of my body,” he adds.

Brett’s social media presence demonstrates that he takes pride in how he presents himself. “The summary has come to an end.”