Who is Alison Southgate, Gareth Southgate’s wife, in the Euro 2020 final?

After a courageous win over Denmark, Gareth Southgate will lead England to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

At Wembley, striker Harry Kane scored in extra time to give the Three Lions a 2-1 victory.

In the final, Southgate’s side will face Italy, which will be England’s first major international final since 1966.

Southgate has had the support of his wife Alison throughout the tournament, but who is she and how long have they been married?

In 1997, the pair married in Crawley, West Sussex, where Southgate grew up.

They have a daughter named Mia and a son named Flynn.

Gareth Southgate met his wife Alison in a unique way.

Southgate spotted Alison working in a shop, according to the Mirror, but it took him a long time to summon the nerve to approach her and ask her out.

He stated he’d go into the store, hang out, and pretend to look at items in the hopes of striking up a conversation with her.

Alison, on the other hand, was living with a partner at the time.

Southgate’s first attempt to ask her out failed, but a week later he ran across Alison and her then-boyfriend at a restaurant.

Southgate handed Alison his phone when her ex wasn’t looking after learning they were on the edge of breaking up, and she ended up calling him that night.

They planned to meet the next day, but because she was anxious about her ex, they met in the Tesco parking lot.

They will later marry in July of 1997.

Gareth Southgate has how many children?

Mia, 22, and Flynn, 17, are their two children, and they are a close-knit family.

“Over the last couple of weeks I’ve just had a lovely time spending it with the family,” Southgate told the Evening Standard in 2018, ahead of the World Cup. “For me, that’s vital because my kids are 18 and 14, and their growth is as important for me as everything else in my life.”

“You have to strike a balance because my attention is always attracted to making this team as effective as possible. The summary comes to a close.