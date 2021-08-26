Who has the finest burger on National Burger Day? McDonald’s, GBK, Five Guys, and Burger King are compared.

It’s National Burger Day, so it’s only fitting that we find out which delivery behemoth serves the best burger.

Many establishments are well-known for their ability to sandwich a meaty patty between two slices of bread.

However, if you’re going to treat yourself to a burger today – or any other day – you should probably go all out.

Today is a perfect day for a burger, whether you’re having a BBQ, going out to dinner, or just looking through your delivery apps to see what sizzling hot burger you can get on your doorstep the quickest.

I tried all five to make sure you receive the finest burger possible today.

Nobody thinks of a Big Mac as the pinnacle of burger quality, but it is a classic that most people have had before.

I was a little worried that the burger would be too huge, but the extra slice of bread didn’t appear to bother me and seemed to help the burger’s overall structure.

The flavor of this burger was actually rather good, albeit it didn’t leave me feeling particularly full.

McDonald’s food often leaves me feeling a little fatigued and like I could eat more.

If you’re looking for a classic burger, this is a good option.

Burger King’s Whopper is a burger known for its flame-grilled flavor.

The burned flavor was a little off-putting, but the components tasted much fresher than the Big Mac.

I liked it, but it’s not the finest burger I’ve had, and the next time I go to Burger King, I’ll probably have a Vegan Royale.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen’s burger is of high quality, yet it’s a firm last place for me.

In terms of cooking, I wanted medium, but when it arrived, it was far too pink to be classified as such.

Although it tasted like a high-quality item, it lacked flavor and variation. I believe that a decent burger should be flavorful even without the addition of additional things, and I found it to be a little bland.

This burger held its own. “The summary has come to an end.”