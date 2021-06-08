Who Did Katie Thurston Pick as Her Bachelorette Winner? Actuality Spoilers from Steve’s 2021 Reveal How the Journey Ends

The Bachelorette Season 17 premieres on ABC on June 7, and fans are already excited to see who Katie Thurston chooses as her winner. Many viewers are looking forward to a season-ending engagement. Will the franchise, however, deliver the much-anticipated love story? Reality Steve, a blogger for Bachelor Nation, has revealed key details regarding Katie’s trip, including who might earn the next bachelorette’s final rose.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston.]

What’s next for Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17?

Katie was a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and she was eliminated in week six. As a result, many viewers are eager to see a different side of the next Bachelorette lead in Season 17.

In the meanwhile, Katie revealed what to expect from her voyage in an interview with E! News. The next Bachelorette stated that there are “many love tales,” implying that she had many love interests during her season. She also mentioned that watching tragic scenes, such as one about her late father, would be difficult. Katie, on the other hand, appears to be eager to jump right in.

Katie described her Bachelorette season as “totally different and surprising.” “I’m hopeful that this will be a fun season to watch, with a lot of laughter, love, and new friendships being formed.”

Katie, of course, did not reveal whether or not she was engaged following The Bachelorette finale. The new lead, on the other hand, confirmed that she is now content.

Katie remarked, “Everything occurs for a reason, and sure, I’m extremely delighted.”

In the 2021 season of “The Bachelorette,” who will Katie Thurston choose as her final four?

