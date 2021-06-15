Who Did Anthony Ramos Play in ‘Hamilton’ in ‘In the Heights’?

The film In the Heights was recently released in theaters and on HBO Max. It’s the most recent Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway hit to make the leap to the big screen. It also stars Anthony Ramos, who was a member of the original Hamilton cast. So, in the smash hit Hamilton, who did Ramos play? Actually, there are several characters.

Anthony Ramos, star of ‘In the Heights,’ is here to introduce himself.

Ramos is a singer/actor of Puerto Rican heritage from Brooklyn, New York’s Bushwick district. Ramos, the son of a single mother, recalls his days in a housing complex as being all about “survival.”

Ramos told Time, “We experienced days where we didn’t have hot water, when we were ready to be evicted.” “I had to think outside the box: ‘I asked Jean for a quarter yesterday, so maybe I can ask Miss Helen next door for one.’”

Ramos received a full scholarship at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy after graduating from high school. In 2011, he completed their musical theatre program. Ramos landed roles in a number of regional musical plays within a year of graduating. In a 2012 production of In the Heights, he played Sonny de la Vega.

In the musical ‘Hamilton,’ Anthony Ramos played two roles.

Ramos auditioned for The Public Theater’s off-Broadway version of Hamilton in 2014. He was, of course, cast. Ramos played both John Laurens and Alexander Hamilton’s oldest son, Philip Hamilton, when the show premiered in 2015.

Ramos was a part of the smash-hit show until November 2016, when he left. He went on to star in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It as Mars Blackmon. He also starred alongside Lady Gaga in the Academy Award-winning film A Star Is Born. Ramos is now appearing in the film adaption of In the Heights as Usnavi.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's gift to him, according to the star of "In the Heights," is "wonderful."