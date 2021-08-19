Who Could Join Anthony Mackie in ‘Captain America 4′ Casting Rumors?

After signing a deal with Marvel Studios, lead actor Anthony Mackie has confirmed that “Captain America 4” will be released. Now the question is who might be joining him in the much-anticipated film.

Sources told Deadline Wednesday that the 42-year-old Hollywood actor has signed a deal with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige to star in his first superhero film, “Captain America 4,” but that details regarding the production are still being kept under wraps.

The Juilliard-educated performer, who has played Falcon in six Marvel films since “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” has waited a long time for the top part. Mackie’s casting in the forthcoming “Captain America” film isn’t surprising to Marvel fans, given he handed Captain America’s shield to Falcon in “Avengers: Endgame” before Chris Evans said goodbye to his position as Steve Rogers in the MCU.

Meanwhile, the news of Mackie’s deal for “Captain America 4” has sparked conjecture about who would join him in the standalone film. According to Variety, the involvement of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer Malcolm Spellman in the movie could be a major spoiler for the actors and characters making a big screen comeback.

The first name to surface in the casting rumors for the new film was Mackie’s former co-star Sebastian Stan, who played Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. the Winter Soldier. Wyatt Russell (John Walker) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are two other actors rumored to be in “Captain America 4.” (Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

Walker had previously had the opportunity to temporarily hold Captain America’s shield, but he later proven himself unworthy of it. Dreyfus’ villain character, on the other hand, not only appeared in “FATWS,” but also hinted at her return to the MCU in a post-credits sequence for “Black Widow.”

Aside from Spellman, the new “Captain America” film will also feature “FATWS” staff writer Dalan Musson. The project, however, has yet to secure a director. Given Marvel’s busy schedule, it’s also unlikely to be released next year. According to Variety, fans should anticipate it to arrive in 2023 at the earliest.