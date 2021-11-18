Whitney Port, star of ‘The Hills,’ has revealed that she has had another miscarriage.

On Wednesday evening, the 36-year-old actress shared the tragic news on her Instagram Stories, nearly two weeks after announcing she was seven weeks pregnant.

The “Hills” alum stated in her announcement that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, learned of the miscarriage on Tuesday.

“I’m really sad to announce this, and some of you may have seen it on our most recent YouTube show,” Port said on her Instagram story. “We found out yesterday, and I’m not sure what to say about it. Last night, I recorded a speech diary of all my thoughts and emotions, which I’ll release on my podcast next week.” “I’m sending all of my love to all of you who are now struggling with this. And, while I don’t want to be disrespectful by making light of it, glass half full – I don’t physically feel like s*** any longer “she stated

Port previously revealed on her vlog that she and Rosenman are expecting a child, but things do not appear to be going well for the baby in her womb.

“Whit’s pregnant, and at the time of filming, we had just been advised that things didn’t seem well,” she said in the video’s description box. However, between filming and now, I had another appointment when the doctor, to everyone’s amazement, heard the heartbeat and observed an embryo. Who knows what will happen, but we felt compelled to inform you.” Port claimed in the video that she has been going to the doctor on a daily basis after experiencing two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy in the past.

The COZeCo entrepreneur fought back tears as she explained that her doctor had warned her that the pregnancy could be “another unhealthy” one.

“She said,” she explained “I’m terrified for myself, my confidence, and my self-worth, and what this means for me, as well as for not being able to provide this family what I believe is best for them…

The feelings are unquestionably complex. I'm still feeling quite pregnant." "I don't feel like you've disappointed us," Rosenman, who has a four-year-old boy with Port, informed his wife. "We'll figure out how we add to our family and what that looks like when the time is right." During an episode of her podcast "With Whit" in July 2019, Port announced she had a miscarriage. She had another loss in January and.