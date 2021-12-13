While writing a song for ‘Cinderella,’ Camilla Cabello opens out about her mental health struggles.

Camilla Cabello, who played Cinderella in Amazon Prime’s “Cinderella,” has stated that she composed “Million to One,” the film’s blockbuster song, while going through a difficult time in her life.

During a talk with Kid Cudi, Anderson Paak, and the Sparks Brothers for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Songwriter Roundtable,” the 24-year-old singer opened up about her struggles.

“To be quite honest, I was having a really hard time with my mental health when I was working on ‘Million to One’ for Cinderella,” she admitted.

When questioned if it was “jarring to have to write about something that isn’t [personal], given how she is known to write about things that are close to her heart,” she replied that it was “jarring to have to write about something that isn’t [personal].”

She admitted, “I don’t think I know how to write in any way that isn’t personal to me.”

“I was going through a period of a lot of anxiety and depression, and the song made me feel like, ‘I can get through this.'” I’m confident that I can improve my situation.’ I had the impression that I was channeling my own personal journey into one of the characters. The character was really self-assured — everyone told her no, but she knew.” The “Senorita” singer had previously spoken up about her worry and tension while filming the musical, which was forced to be halted in the middle of production owing to the pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, I was completely exhausted. Since I was 15, I had been working almost constantly. And with the severity with which I began working, there was just no time off," she said last month on Apple Fitness+'s "Time to Walk," according to PEOPLE. "I'd only been home for a few hours." I didn't have time to learn about myself outside of work. When you add in my difficulties with mental health, anxiety, and high levels of stress, it wasn't really a meltdown; I just worked through it." She, on the other hand, "would just break down crying once a day at least" when she returned home after the shoot was ended. "I was terrified, paralyzed by fear." Cabello stated, "I just felt incredibly unstable, and I just felt like a disaster because this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was suddenly not there." "I was left with nothing but my worries and my thoughts." And it was interfering with my relationship. It was interfering with my friendships.