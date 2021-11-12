While waiting for Olivia Munn’s baby, John Mulaney wants to speed up the divorce process.

While awaiting the birth of his child with his fiancée, Olivia Munn, John Mulaney wishes to officially break his marriage to Anna Marie Tendler.

Mulaney, 39, has recruited a new attorney to handle his divorce from Tendler. According to Page Six, the comedian has recruited John Teitler, whose New York law practice, Teitler & Teitler, is well-known for representing Goldman Sachs executives and divorce cases involving large sums of money.

The same firm previously represented Annette Roque, Matt Lauer’s ex-wife, and Linda Macklowe, Harry B. Macklowe’s ex-wife. He intended to hurry up the divorce procedure as he and his girlfriend, 41, prepare for the arrival of their bundle of joy, according to sources.

“John wants to get the divorce over with as soon as possible,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “Because he’s about to become a father, he moved to a new law company with a reputation for being harsh and efficient.” The former “Saturday Night Live” star is represented by Teitler and Elizabeth White Bass. When Page Six contacted them for comment, they did not answer the phone.

Meanwhile, Tendler, 36, has recruited Eleanor Alter, a family law attorney. Mia Farrow (for her custody struggle with Woody Allen), Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Lennon, Ethan Hawke, and Uma Thurman are among her notable clients.

Alter, Wolff & Foley, Alter’s legal firm, likewise declined to comment on the subject.

Tendler was aware of Mulaney’s alleged involvement with other women before he went to treatment in December last year, according to an individual close to Mulaney’s estranged wife who spoke with Page Six in September. Tendler was the one who requested the divorce, and it was said to be difficult for him, especially after learning that his new girlfriend, Munn, is expecting a child.

“John was attempting to protect himself by enlisting the help of Anna Marie. But she was still devastated that he chose to end her marriage, and she was devastated by how it went down; it wasn’t something she wanted; she wanted to work it out. I’m sure the pregnancy news will be difficult for her to accept “According to a source close to the situation,

Mulaney and Munn’s relationship, according to another source, is in “uncertainty.” “This has been an imperfect relationship from the beginning,” sources close to the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star say of their future together.