While taking a selfie, an Instagram star falls off a cliff and dies.

A 32-year-old Hong Kong social media personality died on Saturday after falling off the edge of a waterfall while attempting to capture a shot.

During a visit to Ha Pak Lai park, Instagram star Sofia Cheung was attempting to take a photo at the edge of a waterfall when she lost her footing and plummeted into the 16-foot pool below, according to the New York Post.

According to The Sun, three companions who had accompanied Cheung to the park contacted 911 after she fell, and she was brought to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cheung’s most recent Instagram photo, which had nearly 8,500 followers at the time of writing, featured her posing on a beach on a boogie board.

“Better days are on the way. Cheung’s caption stated, “They’re called Saturday and Sunday.”

Following the incident, fans and Instagram users posted messages on the post.

One person said, “Don’t want to think this happened to you.”

In response to the post’s caption, one person remarked, “I thought better days were coming.”

A similar event occurred about four months ago in Brazil, when two companions died after one of them stepped on the edge while attempting to take a picture and tumbled to his death down a waterwall.

On March 14, Fernando Danziger, 31, and Any Duarte, 23, tumbled 138 feet down the Chicao Waterfall in the municipality of Faxinal in southern Brazil.

Duarte attempted to take a selfie with her phone while standing on the brink of the waterfall, according to the victims’ acquaintances. She, on the other hand, slipped and fell.

Danziger, who was attempting to catch Duarte, was also killed when they collided.

After the fall, emergency personnel were dispatched to the location, but the two were already dead by the time they arrived.

To increase safety, the tourist board plans to expropriate the private land on which Chicao Waterfall and another waterfall are located.