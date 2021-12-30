While still dating ex Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley recalls meeting his wife Sofia Pernas.

Hartley, 44, and Pernas, 32, are happily married at the moment. They met in 2015 and 2016 while working on “The Young and the Restless.” She wasn’t on his radar at the time because he was married to Chrishell Stause, whom he married in 2017 and divorced two years later.

“You meet in a variety of roles. Hartley told Haute Living, “We didn’t work together that intimately, and we didn’t work together that long.” “I had a feeling she was a sweetheart.” I like being in her company. But I was in a different stage of my life at the time. I couldn’t help because I wasn’t available.” “Timing has a lot to do with that,” he continued. I was really fortunate to not only find ‘the one,’ but to do so at a time when she was available and the timing was ideal.” “We are really thrilled,” the “This Is Us” star said of the couple’s March wedding. He went on to remark that not forcing things is “wonderful,” and that things don’t have to be difficult. And that’s how Hartley felt about Pernas’s relationship with him.

“You just meet the right person and think to yourself, ‘Oh, this is incredible.’ It’s really fantastic!’ You’re incredibly drawn to and attached to this person. He gushed over his wife, saying, “You simply love this person so much.” “Even though we’ve only been married for a few months, it’s difficult to recall what life was like before she came around.” When they first met, they couldn’t be together. When they met again, though, Hartley believed she was the one for him. He is currently content and happy in his married life since he feels at ease, cherished, and appreciated. He went on to say that his wife shared his sentiments, and he provided his viewers an outline of their happy marriage.

“We basically have a fantastic relationship and a fantastic family.” He described it as “healthy and lovely.”

In 2019, Hartley and Stause divorced, with the latter saying she only found out about it via text. When Stause talked about their breakup on “Selling Sunset,” he was “irritated.” Stause reacted to stories of Hartley and Pernas’ marriage last month. She wished them the best because the “Days of Our Lives” actress appears to have moved on.

