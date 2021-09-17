While recovering from COVID-19, Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

While still recovering from COVID-19, Wendy Williams was sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A representative for the New York Police Department told Page Six on Thursday that an ambulance was dispatched to Williams’ Manhattan home at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday to transfer a 57-year-old woman for psychiatric evaluation. The patient was brought to Beth Israel Hospital, according to the spokeswoman, who did not provide the patient’s name.

Meanwhile, sources close to the presenter informed TMZ that she willingly checked herself into a hospital in New York City. For a long time, she was said to have struggled with mental health concerns.

“Wendy has had a really trying period. She’s a single woman with a small circle of pals. She divorced her husband, lost her mother, and is now living alone,” a source told Page Six. “She has a lot on her plate right now.”

Williams tested positive with COVID-19, but she is asymptomatic, according to the site. Her COVID is still under control, according to sources, with no real symptoms.

Her mental health has reportedly improved, according to the source. Her doctors are also keeping an eye on her physical well-being.

The launch of Williams’ eponymous daytime talk program has been pushed back. Due to her continued health concerns, she also missing the show’s promotional events.

“Wendy is struggling with some persistent health difficulties and is receiving more evaluations,” her camp said earlier this month in a statement. “She won’t be able to finish her promotional duties next week, but she can’t wait to be back in her purple chair for the 13th season debut on Monday, September 20th.”

She released another health update on Wednesday, confirming that she “tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

“We expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th, to enable Wendy time to quarantine and fully heal, as well as to guarantee that our production follows all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID guidelines. Repeats will be scheduled in the meantime,” the statement stated.

Williams’ famous fans and followers extended their condolences and well wishes to the talk show host. In the comments area, several of them sent encouraging thoughts.

“My friend, I wish you a swift recovery. Dr. Oz wrote, “Sending you lots of love.”

“We adore you, Wendy [purple heart emoji],” says the group. Get well soon. Devyne Simone added, “We’ll be here when you’re ready.”

Wendy Raquel Robinson used a red heart emoji to write, “Prayers up.”