While raising her daughter True, Khloé Kardashian shares her approach to body image.

After her own experiences with fat shaming, Khloé Kardashian is cautious of her daughter True’s self-image.

The 37-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star poses with her 3-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on the cover of Health magazine’s November 2021 issue.

Kardashian claimed in her interview with the magazine that she had several eating issues as a result of society’s beauty standards and “how people judged my body.”

As a mother, the last thing she wants for her daughter is for her to go through the same trauma she did.

“When it comes to True, I don’t mess around. She’s a tall woman. ‘She’s so huge,’ people would often comment. ‘Oh, she’s so tall,’ I’ll say. I make an effort to make them more descriptive. “I know what an adult means when they say that,” Kardashian explained, “but I don’t want her to misunderstand it.”

True is “very challenging,” according to Kardashian, who adds that she “tries to always remind her that it’s OK if she cries or if something is wrong.”

The reality actress went on to explain her “unhealthy” relationship with food, saying she used to be an emotional eater who “yo-yoed my entire life” after trying one diet after another. She has since learnt, however, to introduce good changes into her life gradually and over a longer period of time.

Kardashian has been candid about her body image issues for a long time.

Without Kardashian’s permission, an unedited photo of her sporting a leopard-print bikini was released in April.

Page Six said at the time that copies of the photo were quickly pulled down after members of the Kardashian PR team reported the posts as copyright infringement.

Kardashian posted unedited photographs and videos of herself on Instagram days after the incident, saying she was trying to learn to love herself despite the “unbearable” scrutiny she is subjected to.

According to the founder of Good American, the unedited photo posted without her permission was “beautiful,” but didn’t depict her body in its natural state, and she had “every right” to request that it not be disseminated.

“In truth, the pressure, relentless ridicule, and judgment I’ve been subjected to my whole life to be flawless and fulfill other people’s expectations of how I should appear has been too much to handle,” Kardashian stated.

“You never get used to being evaluated and picked apart and told how unattractive you are,” she said, “but I will say that if you hear something enough times, you will start to believe it.” This. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.