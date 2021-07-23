While presenting diplomas to graduates, Angelina Jolie manages to look stunning in a beekeeper’s suit.

Even in a beekeeper’s costume, Angelina Jolie looked stylish.

When she handed the certificates to the graduates of the French Apidology Observatory on Wednesday, the “Maleficent” diva wore a full beekeeper outfit and still managed to look attractive in it. Jolie wore a brown suede boot with her all-white beekeeper’s costume, according to images acquired by Page Six.

For the “Women for Bees” project, Jolie collaborated with Guerlain, a French fragrance and cosmetics firm, UNESCO, and the Observatoire Français d’Apidologie.

UNESCO announced in March that “ten women from five biosphere reserves will be welcomed to a 30-day accelerated training programme at OFA’s Domaine de la Sainte-Baume (Provence, France) every year.”

“Over the course of five years, 50 people will study the theoretical and practical foundations of beekeeping, as well as how to maintain a professional apiary. Participants will have learned all of the protocols necessary to maintain their bee colonies alive and become fully professional beekeeper-entrepreneurs and members of an international network of female beekeepers by the end of the training.”

For the presenting portion of the wedding, Jolie donned a tan dress and sandals before changing into her beekeeper attire.

Meanwhile, in May, Jolie participated in a National Geographic picture session with bees. For the shoot, the “Salt” actress wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and an off-the-shoulder white shirt. She posed with a swarm of bees and then talked about her preparations for the project.

She told National Geographic, “It was so strange to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone.” “We hadn’t been able to shower in three days. Because they informed me, “The bee doesn’t know what you are if you have all these different aromas, shampoos, perfumes, and other things.” I presume [they]don’t want [bees]to mistake you for a flower.”

When they were doing the photograph, Jolie also revealed the most uncomfortable moment. One bee managed to sneak underneath her skirt, according to her.

“It was like one of those old comedies,” says the narrator. ‘Oh, this is the worst place to get stung,’ I thought as I kept feeling it on my knee and leg. ‘It’s getting extremely close,’ remarked Jolie. “It stayed put the entire time we were shooting.” Then, after I’d gotten rid of all the other bees, I raised the skirt and she flew away.”