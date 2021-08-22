While out to dinner in Los Angeles, Rihanna stuns in a sheer babydoll dress.

Rihanna was photographed in Los Angeles this week wearing a silky babydoll dress and looking stunning.

Rihanna, 33, wore a thin white chemise with scattered crystals when she went out for dinner Friday night, according to images acquired by Page Six. The “Diamonds” singer accessorized her ensemble with clear heels, a metallic purse, a bold necklace, and a traditional red lip.

Rihanna has been seen in a number of eye-catching ensembles in recent months, according to the publication.

Last Sunday, she was seen going grocery shopping in Tribeca, New York City, wearing a black tweed Chanel jacket that she left open to reveal her SavageXFenty lace bra. According to Page Six, Rihanna wore them with $890 ripped Gucci pants, Adidas sneakers, and a bright green Yankees x Museum of Modern Art cap.

Rihanna wore nearly four-figure Vivienne Westwood pearls, according to the publication. During her grocery store errand, she also wore an emerald choker, a bejeweled Christian Dior necklace, pearl drop earrings, and a Chanel chain belt.

The elegant “Umbrella” hitmaker was caught wearing a $750 tropical-print Celine blouse, torn Random Identities denim miniskirt, ERL boxer shorts, and Amina Muaddi heels during another grocery store visit in March.

Rihanna was also photographed outside of legendary New York City restaurant Carbone in July wearing an oversize black lace and silk dress that appeared to be a devilish take on Madonna’s classic white outfit from the “Like a Virgin” period. Rihanna wore a Vaquera dress with sheer panels, a sheer back, and a ruffled hem.

Her lingerie-inspired ensemble was completed by multiple strands of pearl necklaces, Briony Raymond’s $14,800 Jumbo Pisces Medallion, Manolo Blahnik slingback shoes, and a Gucci purse.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Rihanna made her debut in Forbes’ billionaire ranks. She is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, with $1.4 billion coming from her 50 percent ownership in Fenty Beauty, according to the site. SavageXFenty, her lingerie line, is said to be worth $270 million.

Rihanna was stopped by photographers during an outing shortly after the announcement, who inquired about her thoughts on her new billionaire status.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman responded with humility. She walked away after saying, “God is good.”