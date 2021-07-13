While out boating with boyfriend Marc Kalman, Bella Hadid stuns in a little bikini.

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend were photographed in France having a good time and soaking in the weather.

The lovebirds were photographed taking a break from the Cannes Film Festival and going on a boat ride with their friends just days after the 24-year-old supermodel published a selfie of herself with her 33-year-old new beau Marc Kalman.

Hadid looked stunning in a small black bikini in the photographs acquired by Page Six.

She wore it with hoop earrings, many beaded bracelets, and oval shades that reminded her of the “Matrix.” She was later seen wearing a colorful sarong cover-up around her neck later that day.

One photograph from the expedition shows Hadid photographing or filming Kalman as he leapt from the yacht’s top deck into the water. At one point, the couple was observed jet-skiing along the waves and enjoying the sun on the ship’s deck.

Hadid acknowledged her relationship with the art director in an Instagram post last week. She posted a series of images of herself taken when she was getting ready for a modeling job, one of which showed her cuddling with her new boyfriend.

Since early June, when they were seen enjoying a lunch date in New York City, Hadid and Kalman have been romantically linked. Despite the speculation, they kept silent until Hadid’s recent post.

Friends and followers of Hadid expressed their support for her new relationship by leaving good comments on her Instagram photo.

Adut Akech Bior said, “I love this for you mama.”

Maria Alia Al-sadek remarked, “We love to witness it.”

Dua Lipa tweeted, “SO LOVED.”

Since her divorce from The Weeknd two years ago, Hadid hasn’t gone public with a relationship. From 2015 through 2019, the former couple had an on-again, off-again relationship.

They apparently split up because they were both too busy with their different careers to work around each other’s schedules.

“Their schedules have been too difficult to manage, and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source told People at the time about their breakup. “They are still deeply in love with one another and will stay friends.”