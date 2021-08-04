While on vacation in Greece, Charlize Theron flaunts her trim figure in a black string bikini.

Charlize Theron is having a great time in Greece with her family.

The “Mad Max” star flaunted her toned form in a black string bikini while aboard a yacht off the coast of Paros Island on Tuesday, according to photographs acquired by Page Six. She wore dark shades with her swimsuit.

On the vacation, Theron was accompanied by her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 5. A mystery man with reddish short hair and striped swimming trunks was also seen with the actress and her children. On an inflatable ride in the Aegean Sea, he joined the group.

Gerda Maritz, Theron’s mother, was also on the boat, as were a few other friends, including three guys.

Theron was seen taking a break from swimming and drinking what appeared to be coffee or tea at one point.

Requests for comment from Theron have gone unanswered by Page Six.

When she recently released a rare video of herself with her two daughters on Instagram, the Oscar winner did reveal some highlights from their Greece holiday. The trio is seen diving off the yacht’s railing together in the footage, with Theron holding their hands.

In the caption, she said, “Me and my girls 4 life [purple love emoji].”

In the video’s comments, Theron’s fans and fellow celebs showered her and her girls with affection.

“This is fantastic. Mary McCormack added, “And you three.”

With a dizzy emoji, Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Epic.”

Helena remarked, “I love how you held hands all the way down.”

Tan France wrote, “I adore this.”

“I adore this!! It appears to be really inviting!” Sean Hayes added a crimson heart emoji to the mix.

Theron rarely shows off images or videos of her two adoptive children. Last year, a week after Mother’s Day, she shared a photo of herself on the set of “Mad Max” embracing her daughter Jackson.

“Right before we started shooting, I became a mother. At the very least, my child will know that “I spent much of my first year of life in a battle rig” (with a special appearance by my great costumer Inge Hough),” Theron captioned the photo.

It’s unknown if she’s moved on from her most recent ex, Sean Penn. Last year, though, the “Monster” actress said that she was dating herself after her daughters encouraged her to find a new lover.

"I was in the car with my two daughters two ago, and my youngest stated something to the effect of 'You need a.