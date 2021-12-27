While on vacation, Amanda Holden relaxes in a £232 blue bikini.

Amanda Holden looked stunning in a blue bikini while on vacation in Europe for the holidays.

On Instagram, the 50-year-old posted a photo of herself standing in the crystal clear blue water.

Amanda flaunted her golden tan while holding a champagne flute.

Amanda looked stunning in a Melissa Odabash bikini, which cost £232.

Amanda elected to remove the removable straps from the ‘Janeiro’ bikini, leaving the halterneck bikini top strapless.

The gold-toned cordends on the matching tie-side hipster bottoms mirrored the golden ring at the center of the bust.

Amanda accessorized her swimsuit with aviator sunglasses and a gold bracelet.

“Bottom’s up #boxingday,” she captioned the photo.

Amanda’s friends and followers flocked to her to express their admiration for the Britain’s Got Talent judge.

“Seriously, every color looks beautiful on your body,” Melissa, a swimwear owner, said.

Ashley Roberts, her Heart FM co-host, replied with a heart-eyes emoji.

“What a magnificent blue sea,” Brett Summers said. Amanda, you’re also looking amazing.” “Bit warmer than the English Channel a few weeks back then, Amanda,” Andy Miller commented. “Always looking wonderful,” Corrine Lough stated. “Well jel,” Judy McCartney remarked. “You’re looking fantastic.” “That’s hardly the North Sea,” Gail Sergison joked.