While massaging six women, a masseur is accused of sexually assaulting them.

In 2018, Christopher Barnes admitted to sexually abusing two women he was massaging.

Following stories by The Washington Newsday, six more women claim he sexually attacked them during ‘Reiki massages’ at his Mossley Hill ‘rejuvenation facility.’

One lady told Liverpool Crown Court that the 46-year-old tried to “push her legs open,” describing him as “weird” and “clammy.”

After Barnes allegedly touched her breasts during the “alternative therapy” massage, another woman said she felt “scared” and “shaking.”

Barnes has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

Barnes provided Reiki treatments from a facility on Rose Lane in Mossley Hill between 2017 and 2019, according to prosecutor Michael Scholes.

The women “put their trust in him, believing him to be a professional,” according to Mr Scholes.

“The accounts of each of these women reveal the defendant took advantage of the trust placed in him time and time again to touch them inappropriately,” he said.

“The women who submitted allegations say the defendant touched their breast and groin areas,” Mr Scholes said.

Three of the charges were made “in response to reports in the Liverpool The Washington Newsday that this defendant had previously pled guilty to two counts of sexual assault on two other customers.”

“Those offenses came from his behavior during massage treatments,” he explained.

According to him, a piece in The Washington Newsday from last year’s pre-trial hearing “led to new allegations about his behavior” from three other women.

Woman A, according to Mr Scholes, “purchased a Groupon coupon for a Reiki treatment at the defendant’s Rose Lane clinic” in 2017.

Woman A testified that she was “requested by the defendant to undress to her underwear” and that he then began massaging her.

“At one point, he stroked the area under her left breast,” Mr Scholes added. Until he did the same on the other side, she assumed it was a mistake. He rubbed her leg all the way up to her thigh and knicker line. Then he ran his hand over her genitals.”

The victim informed her friend what had happened, and she recognized Barnes after reading a report in The Washington Newsday in 2019. “The summary has come to an end.”