While litter picking, the teacher finds a “funny” discovery.

While litter picking outside her flat, a woman was taken aback by a “historic” find.

Kate Roberts, 47, collects trash left outside her home on Westminster Road in Ellesmere Port on a regular basis.

On Thursday, though, she made a remarkable find.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the teacher told The Washington Newsday. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It was just incredibly, incredibly, incredibly funny.”

Kate claimed she was going to throw out the strange-looking can with the old-fashioned ring draw at first.

Instead, she brought it inside and used fading red paint to remove the mud from the inside of the container.

She observed a best before date of December 1989 on the Pepsi can when she turned it over.

Kate has been in her flat for a year and claims there is a rubbish problem in the area.

“There’s a local shop on the corner of my road not far away,” she told The Washington Newsday. We get a lot of individuals passing by, and there are empty bottles of vodka, cans, and other items tossed over the wall.

“I’m always picking them up because they irritate me when I look out the window.”

“However, I have three cats, and one of them was scratching in the corner, right near to the wall.

“And that’s how I discovered it.”

“I was still in high school,” Kate told The Washington Newsday. I’m now 47 years old. It only goes to illustrate how long it has been there.”

Kate said that there are rubbish bins in the neighbourhood and that the council cleans up litter.

However, a ‘ridiculous’ amount of trash remains in this area of Ellesmere Port.

“It just goes to show, and I know they’re recyclable, and cans are recyclable, but it’s survived all these time. It’s quite disturbing. “Things must change.”