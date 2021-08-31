While Kelly Neelan, the actress from Corrie, is on vacation, fans joke about where she should be.

While on vacation in Spain, Millie Gibson of Coronation Street had fans of the ITV series asking the same question.

In Corrie, Millie plays Kelly Neelan, who is on trial this week for the murder of Seb Franklin.

After being charged with murder, Kelly will take the stand, defended by lawyer and foster parent Imran Habeeb, while Corey Brent will also be questioned about his role, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Fans of Coronation Street are in tears as Seb’s killer is revealed.

Millie, on the other hand, has been relaxing away from Weatherfield after a hectic filming schedule.

Millie, 17, has been posting updates from her trip to Greece, and in her most recent post, she grinned for the camera while tucking into a pot of ice cream with a breathtaking view behind her.

Her co-stars flooded her with comments when she captioned the photo, “I’ll be seeing you.”

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy McDonald, exclaimed, “Gorgeous girl!!”

Millie answered, “Missing you mamma,” to on-screen mother Kel Allen’s “Hope you’re having the nicest time.”

Millie, on the other hand, wowed her co-stars with a stunning marine photo while relaxing in the pure blue ocean.

“How are things in Manchester?” says the narrator. She questioned in the caption, undoubtedly eliciting a response from some of her on-screen relatives.

“Oh go onnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn I’m hoping it’s pouring outside. Have fun, babba, and we’ll catch up when you get back!”

Imran’s actor, Charlie De Melo, was a little more direct, saying, “Oh p*** off,” with a smiling face emoji.

Viewers have also commented on her photos, implying that she should be preparing for her trial.

“Haven’t you got a trial to be getting ready for, young lady?” one asked.

“I’ll see you in court,” one joked.

“So what’s better?” remarked a third. Is it the young offenders unit or the islands? Of course, I’m looking for Kelly.”

“Poor Imran is slaving away fighting for your freedom, while you’re relaxing on vacation…” said a fourth. Bring him a fridge magnet as a token of your appreciation. You’re looking fantastic, and I hope you’re having a great time.”