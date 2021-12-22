While Kaia Gerber hangs out with Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are ‘casually dating.’

Jacob Elordi has moved on from Kaia Gerber, his ex-girlfriend.

The 24-year-old “Kissing Booth” actor is currently seeing Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, after splitting with Gerber, 20, in November, only two months after making their red carpet debut as a couple in Los Angeles.

“Olivia and Jacob are dating casually,” a source told People.

Giannulli and Elordi were observed strolling in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake area on Sunday afternoon. The two were seen out in casual attire, and the actor was seen walking his golden retriever, Layla, during the sighting.

When he got coffee with the YouTuber, Elordi wore a black sweatshirt and trousers, which he teamed with black shades and suede shoes, according to images obtained by Daily Mail. Giannulli, on the other hand, wore a gray sweater, trousers that matched, fluffy slides, and a green trucker hat.

They ended up in his Range Rover, which Elordi had previously used to transport her and another friend.

Elordi’s ex-girlfriend was also seen with someone new when he was sighted with Giannulli. Page Six stated that Gerber was caught exiting a yoga class with Austin Butler in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

As they exited the studio and jumped into Gerber’s car together, the two were seen conversing — while wearing facial covers. Butler took the wheel. It’s unclear if the two are dating or simply buddies.

Prior to their breakup, Elordi gushed about Gerber in an interview with Men’s Health, saying that his then-girlfriend taught him a lot about dealing with celebrity.

“[Kaia] knows how to conduct herself in public, and I’ve learned a lot from her about how to handle it, how to cope with it, and just kind of be whatever about it,” she says. Elordi remarked.

After more than a year of dating, Elordi and Gerber split in November, with an insider telling E! News that the split was “amicable.” On Halloween 2020, they dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley and made their romance Instagram official.

Meanwhile, despite her current engagement with Elordi, a source told People that Giannulli is still in touch with her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy and that they may renew their romance in the future.

Two years after reconciling, Giannulli and Guthy split in August.

"Olivia is pleased," the source said, "but she and Jackson still talk frequently." "It wouldn't surprise anyone if they rekindled their relationship."