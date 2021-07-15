While in Boston, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas profess their love for one other: ‘Love You 4 Ever.’

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are pleased to declare their love for each other to the world.

Giudice’s youngest daughter Audriana is competing in the American Dance Awards, and the two are now in Boston. Aside from supporting the 12-year-old dancer, the 46-year-old businessman was also present to support the 49-year-old reality star’s boyfriend.

Ruelas appears to have taken time off work to be with Giudice. While they were in the North End, Boston’s Little Italy area, he used the chance to express his love for the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star on social media.

Ruelas shared a photo of him and Giudice hugging each other on top of a balcony while staring at the camera on Instagram on Wednesday.

He captioned the photo, “Boston baby [red heart emoji]LOVE YOU 4EVER [red heart emoji].” Giudice quickly responded with, “I [red heart emoji]U endlessly.”

Meanwhile, Giudice shared a handful of images she shot with Ruelas and Audriana on her Instagram account. In one photo, Audriana can be seen standing between her mother and the latter’s lover, smiling for the camera.

“I’m very proud of you, Audriana; you rocked Boston this week, and your smile lit up the stage. She said in the caption, “I love you to the moon [crescent moon emoji]and back [red heart emoji].”

Many admirers soon flooded the post with supportive words, largely applauding Giudice’s daughter, after she released a short clip of Audriana’s stage performance with her team.

One fan wrote, “This is wonderful.”

“Talent and grace,” said another.

A third commenter wrote, “Her facial expression speaks the story.”

The “RHONJ” star and her daughter drew notice online earlier this week when Giudice tweeted a photo of them wearing matching clothing. Audriana’s blue eyes, which matched the hue of their outfits, were also visible in the photo.

A reader responded, “She truly has the most beautiful eyes,” agreeing with Giudice’s caption, “My kid has blue eyes.”

Another user said, “Both of you are really lovely.”

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, have three other daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, and Milania, 15, in addition to Audriana.