While filming ‘The Matrix Reloaded,’ a philosopher met ‘intellectual’ Keanu Reeves.

For Hollywood action pictures, The Matrix and its sequels are relatively philosophical. After all, in The Matrix Reloaded, a real philosopher came and talked with some of the franchise’s stars, including Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves, and Laurence Fishburne. Here’s what the philosopher had to say about it.

When he was offered a part in ‘The Matrix Reloaded,’ Philosopher was ‘astonished.’

Cornel West is a philosopher and academic who is most recognized for writing about race in the United States in books like Race Matters. He’s had a few television appearances, but he’s not much of an actor. He did, however, appear as Councillor West in The Matrix Reloaded.

According to the Los Angeles Times, West received a call from Lana Wachowski asking whether he would be interested in acting in The Matrix Reloaded. West remembered, “I said, ‘Good God almighty.” “He claimed that my words had influenced his decision to make the film. He’d read both Prophesy Deliverance! and Race Matters, my first two books. I was taken aback.

Keanu Reeves has stated that he trained for “months and months and months” in order to prepare for “The Matrix” and “John Wick.”

“He said he’d created a part for me, Councillor West, and he wanted me to play it,” I explained. “You’ve got to be kidding,” I said. Because Wachowski was not out of the closet as a trans woman at the time, West used he/him pronouns to refer to her. According to The Novel York Times, West and the Wachowskis were brought together by a shared belief in “acknowledging the full-fledged and complicated humanity of Black people,” which is a “relatively new idea in Hollywood given entrenched racial stereotypes.”

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne meet Cornel West.

West and Wachowski didn’t only talk about philosophy. He also discussed it with two of the film’s stars, Reeves and Fishburne, according to The Guardian. “We had an intellectual conversation with Keanu Reeves… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.