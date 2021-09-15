While filming “Precious,” Lee Daniels fired a white crew member for being “disrespectful”: “Really Rude.”

During the making of the Oscar-winning picture “Precious,” director Lee Daniels had to fire a “disrespectful” white staff member.

On Tuesday, the 61-year-old director attended the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with Gabourey Sidibe and discussed his time on the set of the 2009 film.

He said that certain crew members on the set of “Precious” were rude to him because his previous film, “Shadowboxer,” bombed at the box office and garnered poor reviews. He added, “They had no respect for me, my vision, or what it was.” “They were New Yorkers who saw this as a job,” says the narrator.

He explained, “I kept coming home thinking, this doesn’t seem right, she doesn’t look right, the set looks wrong.” “I felt like I was literally giving birth to an alien, so I did something I don’t know if I’d have the nerve to do now: I dismissed everyone. I turned it off.”

Daniels claimed he was “nervous about making sure that she was lit wonderfully” in an interview broadcast by TIFF’s Twitter account on Tuesday. As the director recounted his struggle, Sidibe brushed away her tears and said, “It didn’t feel right.” “I just shut it down mindlessly, regardless of whether we were going to lose money.”

The film had a budget of $10 million and grossed $64 million. Daniels remembered choosing cinematographer Andrew Dunn because he admired his work in “The Madness of King George.”

“I need your aid since my DP is impolite,” I explained. They were all white people who were hostile, disrespectful, and dismissive of what he intended to accomplish, not realizing he was about to shut everything down,” he claimed.

Sidibe noted the initial DP (director of photography) had “no understanding” how to work with Black skin tone, and as a result, she often “looked green” in the film.

“Every now and then, I get into a DP who doesn’t know how to light the different shades of black and dark skin, and that was one of the major issues with him,” she continued.

Mo’Nique, Mariah Carey, Paula Patton, and Lenny Kravitz also starred in “Precious.”

Following that, Daniels will helm the comedy-drama “Terms of Endearment,” while Sidibe will star in “The Harper House,” a TV series presently in post-production.