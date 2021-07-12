While filming an unnamed project in New York City, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cuddle.

In New York City on Saturday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore their PDAs while working on a new project together.

People stated that Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend were spotted on the set of a new, undisclosed project they were filming. The couple walked hand in hand in a snapshot obtained by the source from their time on set. Another photo showed them smiling broadly as wrapping their arms around each other.

The “Diamonds” singer wore a long brown coat with a leather corset, loose brown slacks, and a multi-colored bandana.

Rocky, on the other hand, wore a chic bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath. He finished off his ensemble with some eye-catching bling, black trousers, and a matching trucker hat.

Before the screening of his documentary “Stockholm Syndrome” at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last month, Rocky spoke about having Rihanna’s backing for his efforts. His girlfriend, as well as celebrity friends including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Tyler the Creator, made cameo appearances in the film.

When it comes to Rihanna’s appearance on the documentary, Rocky says it’s “essential to have that support in real life.”

He continued, “It’s great, and I’m honestly sincerely blessed, for real.”

When the Fenty Beauty mogul’s name was mentioned in an interview with GQ in May, the rapper was overjoyed. As he raved over their connection, he referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

“It’s so much better if you’ve found the One. He explained, “She’s probably the same as a million other people.”

Rocky has stated that he is at ease with monogamy. “I believe that once you know, you know. He went on to say, “She’s the One.”

Before they started dating, Rocky and Rihanna had been friends for a long time. Their relationship became public knowledge. In November of the next year.

The pair spent Christmas together in Barbados, where she was born. On Christmas Eve, they were seen on their way to a Catamaran sunset tour.

“For Rihanna and A$AP, spending Christmas together was an obvious step,” an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve known each other for a long time as friends and coworkers, which makes it easier for them to get along, travel together, and fully participate in each other’s lives. They always seem to have a nice time together and appear to be in love.”