While emptying Grandad’s house, a woman discovers “historic treasure.”

When rummaging through her recently deceased grandfather’s attic, a Liverpool woman found an incredible discovery.

Katelyn Ann Mckeown, 28, was sorting through her Grandfather’s belongings at his home on Ferry Road in Fazakerley, where he had lived for 65 years before dying at the age of 84.

John Mckeown, whose real name was Cornelius but who was always referred to as John, enjoyed collecting a variety of items, including a “true treasure” of a set of 1930 matches.

During his professional life, Mr Mckeown worked as a docker, as did his father, who passed on the matches to him.

John was also Craig Charles’ uncle, and his sister-in-law Theresa died lately, according to The Washington Newsday.

Until her retirement in 2018, Theresa was the longest-serving barmaid at the Arkles tavern on Anfield Road.

Katelyn described her grandfather as a collector of antiques and artifacts.

“My granddad was a massive collector of genealogical things; he created our entire family tree,” Ms Mckeown recalled.

There are numerous folders of birth, death, and marriage certificates in addition to the matches. My great grandfather is on there, and he was a docker, so I assume the matches came from him, and my grandfather took them and stored them safely.

“He was a hoarder, with a lot of little things and pictures. He was a pub aficionado and had a lot of images of them.”

The matches date back to 1930, when the Britannic was launched on her maiden voyage. Walter Thomas designed the artwork on the back in 1929.

The Britannic was a liner that cruised between 1930 and 1960, with her maiden trip departing from Liverpool. Matches for the White Star Line were commissioned to coincide with the line’s inaugural voyage.

Katelyn contacted a California collector who owns the world’s largest private collection of Titanic memorabilia, who informed her that she had discovered an incredible relic.

“I sent him a picture (of the matchbox), and he really has two of them!” Ms Mckeown added. He told me I’d found a real gem and that I should keep it secure.

"I also got in touch with certain Titanic museum owners

