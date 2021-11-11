While discussing ‘Male Beauty,’ Diane Keaton mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon for Leonardo DiCaprio.

While discussing masculine attractiveness on her social media page earlier this week, Diane Keaton humorously mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe for Leonardo DiCaprio.

On Monday, the 75-year-old actress posted a slideshow of Hollywood heartthrobs to her Instagram feed. Keaton gushed about each celebrity in the gallery’s “male beauty” with a voice commentary, beginning with a photo she mistook for “Titanic” star Leonardo DiCaprio.

As a black-and-white image of a young man directly staring at the camera flashed in the gallery, Keaton exclaimed, “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio.” “Give me a break,” she says. I used to know him when he was younger.” But Witherspoon was quick to spot the amusing oversight and commented, “Diane, the first one is my son!” with a smiling face and loving eyes emoji.

Keaton quickly admitted her mistake and sent three blushing face emojis to Witherspoon. A laughing emoji was Witherspoon’s response.

Fans of the “Book Club” actress joined in on the fun, with one commenting, “Oh my this was hilarious and brightened me right up…

It looked like Heath Ledger to me. “They’re all stunning.” “He’s gorgeous (exactly like his parents)!!” exclaimed another admirer of Deacon’s good genes. Keaton also reacted to a photo of actor/filmmaker John Cassavetes, whom she referred to as a “genius director” in the gallery. Photographs of painters Francesco Clemente and Clint Eastwood, among others, were shown in the gallery. “I’m sorry, but he’s so lovely,” Keaton exclaimed when a photo of “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson surfaced. “How about that?” says the speaker. When a portrait of musician Zayn Malik appeared on the screen, Keaton exclaimed. “Don’t you admire this guy’s neck?” she said. “Look, we need to have more conversations about this, us women, collectively,” Keaton said before the clip concluded. Don’t you think so? This is a lot of fun.” Michelle Pfeiffer and Sharon Stone concurred with Keaton’s list of “beautiful men” in the comments section of her Instagram post, adding flame emojis and the heart-eyes emoji.

When Keaton appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2016, she made humorous comments about male looks while playing the game “Who’d You Rather?”

Keaton was asked to select between Justin Bieber and Jared Leto by host Ellen DeGeneres. “Well, here’s where I have a problem,” the “Something’s Gotta Give” actress said after much consideration. I’m not one for passing judgment. “I’d rather have both of them.” “Don’t ever overlook the nose,” Keaton said of her decision. Mr. Leto has done so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.