While casually dating Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is ‘protective’ of Kanye West’s feelings.

According to a source, Kim Kardashian isn’t ignoring her estranged husband Kanye West’s feelings as she considers a romance with Pete Davidson.

In recent weeks, the 41-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum has been seen out and about with the 27-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star. While some sources have claimed that the two may get romantically involved, an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian isn’t ready for a serious relationship right now.

“Kim and Pete are dating informally and seeing where things go,” the source revealed. “Pete is smitten with Kim and ecstatic about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but she’s not looking for something serious right now.” According to the insider, while hanging out with Davidson, Kardashian has been considering her 44-year-old rapper ex’s thoughts.

“Kim has been protective of Kanye and his sentiments,” the source continued, “and has tried to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key since she doesn’t know how he would respond.”

In late October, Kardashian and Davidson made news when they were caught holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They enjoyed dinner together in the comedian’s hometown of Staten Island, New York, a few days later, and then hooked up again at Zero Bond, a New York City exclusive club.

Their public appearances come just months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after a six-year marriage. North, 8, and Chicago, 3, are their girls, and Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, are their sons.

Kardashian’s family was also concerned about West, according to an unnamed insider who told Page Six that they thought he may have a meltdown.

"Kanye just unfollowed her on Instagram, but we think it's only a matter of time before Kanye has an outburst," the insider claimed.

West referred to Kardashian as his “wife” many times during a recent appearance on “Drink Champs.” He also stated that he wanted to stay married to Kardashian and claimed that he hadn’t seen any papers, despite the fact that he had filed his response to Kardashian’s divorce petition in April.

“My children wish for their parents to remain together. He stated, “I want us to be together.” “However, if you look at the media, you’ll notice that this isn’t what they’re advertising.” They want it to be a fresh start, a new wedding, a fresh episode. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.