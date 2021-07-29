While at Playboy Mansion, Holly Madison battled body dysmorphia: ‘Not Worth It’

Holly Madison is speaking up about her experiences with body dysmorphia while at the Playboy Mansion.

The 41-year-old former reality star gets open about how she perceived her physique during her time at the Playboy Mansion in a TikTok video posted Sunday.

“I was hunting for photos of myself in a rabbit costume for a recent post and stumbled across one. Madison explained, “It reminded me of a time in my life when I was watching a playback of myself in a fashion show and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to lose weight,'” before uploading a 2005 photo of herself.

Madison sought to create a discussion about the topic in order to assist people understand that their body dysmorphia can be “off the charts,” but that it shouldn’t control their lives. She admitted that her preoccupation with what she wore and how she seemed had prevented her from really appreciating life and being as happy as she could be.

“I hope people can take a minute to reflect about how they think about their own bodies and if feeling horrible about yourself is holding you back?” the model questioned admirers.

“It’s not worth it,” she continued. It’s not worth it to be self-conscious. Like, we all have things we want to change about ourselves, but it’s not worth it to waste time being unhappy.”

Because of how her mind would respond when she looked at images of herself, such as the one of her in her famed bunny suit, the author of “Down the Rabbit Hole” said she used to be “terrified” to look at them.

Madison noted that when she looked at her own photos, she “felt I had gained weight, and thought I hadn’t stayed to my diet, and I thought my thighs were massive, and I thought, ‘I need to lose five pounds at least.'”

“And that is absurd. “I have the appearance of a stick,” she added.

#ClearGenius #XfinityFanthem #greenscreen #bodydysmorphia

Madison previously discussed her experience at the Playboy Mansion in her novel “Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny,” which she published in 2015. She described her life in the home in the book, including the numerous house rules she had to observe.

Madison also said that she suffered from depression as a result of her previous partner, Hugh Hefner’s, alleged verbal and emotional abuse. Hefner, she claimed, was a “manipulator” who. Brief News from Washington Newsday.