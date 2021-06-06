Which season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars’ are you watching? Did Ginger Minj Make an Appearance?

She’s the flashy toad known for her singing voice and Adele impersonation. After competing on season 7 and All-Stars 2, Ginger Minj comes back for another shot at the RuPaul’s Drag Race crown.

Here’s all we know about this contender on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 6.

Ginger Minj was a contestant on season 7 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’

Katya’s close friend and a member of the “Bitter Old Lady Brigade.” Ginger Minj first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, a reality competition show.

One of her most noteworthy performances was in Snatch Game, in which she played Grammy Award-winning vocalist Adele. In addition, the drag performer sang and acted in the Divine-inspired song “Eggs.”

After weeks of battle, Ginger Minj placed in the top three in her season. Violet Chachki and Pearl were also present.

For the second season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars,’ Ginger Minj has returned.

After losing to Violet Chachki in season 7, Ginger Minj returned for the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars. She put on a show and gave it her best at the Variety Show. Katherine the Great for her lip-sync extravaganza “The HERstory of the World.”

On this spin-off series, she unfortunately only lasted a few episodes. After a lip-sync performance of “for your legacy,” Alyssa Edwards eliminated Ginger Minj. She was eliminated for the second time after returning to the competition for one episode and pairing with Katya for the challenge.

