The Washington Newsday

Which of Tom Hanks’ lesser-known films are the best?

0
By on Culture Entertainment

Which of Tom Hanks’ lesser-known films are the best?

Few actors have had such a successful career at the box office as Tom Hanks. The Toy Story franchise, Forrest Gump, and The Da Vinci Code are just a few of the many films in which the beloved Hollywood actress has starred. But, amidst his many successes, Hanks has also starred in a number of underappreciated films. Here are a handful of the actor’s lesser-known films.

In 1990’s “Joe Versus the Volcano,” Tom Hanks teamed up with Meg Ryan for the first time.

Hanks co-starred with Meg Ryan in two genuine masterpieces in the 1990s. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998, both directed by Nora Ephron) were both box office smashes.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply