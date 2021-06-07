Which of Tom Hanks’ lesser-known films are the best?

Few actors have had such a successful career at the box office as Tom Hanks. The Toy Story franchise, Forrest Gump, and The Da Vinci Code are just a few of the many films in which the beloved Hollywood actress has starred. But, amidst his many successes, Hanks has also starred in a number of underappreciated films. Here are a handful of the actor’s lesser-known films.

In 1990’s “Joe Versus the Volcano,” Tom Hanks teamed up with Meg Ryan for the first time.

Hanks co-starred with Meg Ryan in two genuine masterpieces in the 1990s. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998, both directed by Nora Ephron) were both box office smashes.