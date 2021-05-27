Which movie role did Tom Hanks play that made him famous?

Each of us has a favorite Tom Hanks film. Hanks has shown to be the archetypal Hollywood everyman, whether it’s for his Oscar-winning serious work or his early focus on comedy. He is well-known among younger viewers as the voice of Woody in the Toy Story films. But which of Tom Hanks’ hits paved the way for him to become the celebrity he is today?

For decades, Tom Hanks has been one of Hollywood’s most popular actors.

For some fans, it’s difficult to recall a period when Tom Hanks wasn’t at the forefront of the film industry. After all, he’s become such a mainstay — notably in the 1990s and beyond — that directors know just who to cast if they want their primary character to be instantly trusted by the public. It’s no surprise, then, that Tom Hanks is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors.

The 64-year-old actor has recently morphed from beloved everyman to “America’s dad.” He’s played Walt Disney and Fred Rogers, among others. In films like Captain Phillips, Bridge of Spies, Sully, and The Post, Hanks led a succession of mid-budget adult dramas, playing accomplished professionals. This type of film is rarely created nowadays, unless you have a star like Tom Hanks.

On the big screen, Tom Hanks has played two of his distant relatives.

But which film launched the actor’s career as an A-list leading man?

So, nearly 40 years after his big-screen debut, Tom Hanks admirers know he’s still delivering the goods. But which film paved the way for Tom Hanks to become the household name that he is today? That is a difficult question to answer. Splash and Bachelor Party, both released in 1984, put the actor in the spotlight as he had never been before. His Oscar-winning performance in Forrest Gump a decade later cemented his status as an A-lister.

But, if we're talking about the film that demonstrated Hanks' vulnerability and range, the answer is…