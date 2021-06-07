Where Was Season 2 of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Filmed?

When Too Hot To Handle released on Netflix in April 2020, it was an instant hit. Season 1 enthralled people all across the world, and many are eagerly anticipating Season 2.

Fortunately for fans, the next installment is just around the corner, as it will appear on Netflix on June 23. But, before seeing a fresh cast embark on the “least sexy vacation” ever, here are a few things to know about the new season, including where it was shot and how producers kept the show’s premise hidden from the contestants.

What is the story behind ‘Too Hot To Handle’?

Too Hot To Handle follows a group of handsome men and women who meet on a tropical island for a dating show they have no knowledge about. When the singles arrive at the filming location, they are challenged by Lana, an Alexa-like device, to make it through the entire event without engaging in sexual activity.

They could win $100,000 if they are successful, which would be shared between them. If any of the contestants hook up or touch in a sexual manner, the grand prize will be removed.

A ‘Seinfeld’ episode inspired ‘Too Hot to Handle.’

Several of the show’s stars (cough cough Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey) disobeyed the rules multiple times in Season 1, causing the group to lose money from the jackpot. After surviving a summer full of twists and turns, the candidates were awarded $75,000, which they were all quite pleased about.

Season 2 of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ was shot in Turks and Caicos.

In the inaugural season, ten stunning singles from all over the world gathered in a beautiful villa in Mexico for three weeks of unbridled fun. Despite the fact that this isn’t what they got,… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.