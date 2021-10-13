Where to Watch the First Episode of the ‘Chucky’ TV Series, Title, Fan Reactions, and Spoilers

The first episode of the highly awaited horror series “Chucky” was released on Tuesday, and fans couldn’t stop admiring the infamous monster doll.

The series debut, dubbed “Death by Misadventure,” aired on the USA Network and the Syfy cable channel at 10 p.m. ET. The first season is made up of ten episodes that will air every Tuesday.

Fans who had been waiting for the show to premiere were ecstatic when it finally did.

Someone posted a video of 14-year-old emerging artist Jake Wheeler performing a hand puppet show with the doll on stage. However, the boy’s performance was ruined when the wicked doll took over. The fan commented on Twitter, “Whole moment was perfect OG Chucky actually back.”

Another fan commended the evil doll for not even killing someone with a knife, saying, “My son didn’t even need a weapon for his first kill of the season. THE OG HAS RETURNED!!!” Fans were also urged to submit their thoughts on the first show via USA Network’s Twitter account.

“It’s fantastic. I had no idea what to expect, but I thoroughly liked every minute of it “The network received a response from a user. “I can’t wait for episode 2….sounds like a true killer episode to me if you know what I mean hahaha hope you enjoy it.” In an interview on Tuesday, Don Mancini, the series’ showrunner, discussed the first episode.

“The primary character is a 14-year-old gay boy who is tormented and lost following his mother’s recent death,” Mancini told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s a young sculptor who works with doll parts. He buys Chucky from a yard sale, but it turns out he gets a lot more than he bargained for.” Chucky is a fictitious character who first appeared in the 1988 film “Child’s Play.” Other films based on the killer doll include “Bride of Chucky” in 1998, “Seed of Chucky” in 2004, “Curse of Chucky” in 2013, and “Cult of Chucky” in 2017. In 2019, a relaunch of “Child’s Play” was launched.

The second episode of “Chucky,” “Give Me Something Good to Eat,” will premiere on the USA Network and Syfy cable channel on October 19th.