Where To Watch The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Live Stream, Performers

The holiday season has officially begun, and New York City knows how to celebrate the most lovely time of the year.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker will headline the 89th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the public was not allowed to attend the “Christmas at Rockefeller Center” tree-lighting ceremony last year. The ceremony in 2021, on the other hand, will be open to the public.

Despite the fact that the tree lighting event will be open to the public, some viewers may be unable to see it on NBC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST. Fortunately, there are various ways to watch the tree lighting live online.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting may be seen live on NBC Live, but you’ll need your cable provider’s information to see it. The event will also be streamed live on the NBC App.

Along with the Christmas celebrations, a number of performers will take to the stage to bring seasonal pleasure. The ceremony is anticipated to feature performances by Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Rob Thomas, Norah Jones, Radio City Rockettes, and more.

The tree-lighting ceremony will commemorate the illumination of a 12-ton Norway spruce donated by the state of Maryland for the first time.

The 79-foot-tall tree will be adorned with over 50,000 multicolored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski Star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018.

The tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily after the ceremonial lighting event, and will be illuminated for 24 hours on Christmas Day.

On NBC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, “Christmas at Rockefeller Center” will show.