Where To Buy Ugly Christmas Sweaters in 2021, With Budget-Friendly Options

Ugly sweater season, one of the best holiday traditions, has officially come!

According to Time, ugly sweaters first became popular in the 1980s, but their appeal waned in the 1990s. However, since 2001, the trend has resurfaced, with ugly sweater parties gaining popularity around that time. Since then, the tradition has persisted, and it is especially popular during the holidays.

While the themes for the sweaters can change, there’s never any mistake about how “ugly” they can be. Because the trend has become so popular, not only is there a style for every partygoer, but there are also styles that are suitable for any budget.

Grab a Snack Sweater for under $20.

Do you enjoy Christmas cookies? Or are you talking about snacks in general? Then this sweater from Walmart, which sells for $19.95, will be ideal for the occasion.

Cold Shoulder Holiday Sweater ($20-$40)

You want to make a fashionable statement with your holiday sweater, but you don’t want to overdo it. This Macy’s ($49.00) cold shoulder version will do the trick.

All Your Sweaters Are Ugly Sweater, “Grinch”

Why not respect The Grinch’s legendary feelings for the holiday season and traditions with a sweater that also pokes fun at the whole ugly sweater tradition? Target has it for $27.99.

Fan Sweatshirts for “Parks & Recreation”

Fans of “Parks and Recreation” can now display their affection for the program with a new take on the ugly sweater fad. Fans can wear the sweatshirts to embrace their inner Leslie Knope and proclaim their passion for excellent diner waffles, or to commemorate “The Best Day of the Year,” as Tom Haverford dubbed it. They’re $32.95, and you can get them from the NBC Store.

Sweater with Santa in a Snow Globe

Looking for a sweater with tons of tinsel and a front-facing snow globe? Then this Forever 21 option, which costs $39.99, is the ideal alternative for you.

Ugly Sweater Drop Earrings by BaubleBar, $50-$60

Although these earrings aren’t exactly sweaters, they perfectly encapsulate all of the traditions connected with ugly sweaters—and allow you to be merry without taking up too much wardrobe space. Nordstrom has these for $48.00.

Ugly Sweater Hoodie with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Logo

Fans of the iconic holiday film will want to wear this sweatshirt to represent their ugly sweater. Kohls is selling it for $59.99.

