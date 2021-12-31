Where in Liverpool can you recycle your real Christmas tree?

Christmas has come and gone for another year, and if you have a real tree, you’ll want to properly recycle it.

There are numerous locations in Liverpool where you may recycle your Christmas tree.

You can take it to a recycling center or drop it off at one of Liverpool City Council’s 14 drop-off stations between January 4 and December 31, 2022.

There are 19 stores, pubs, clubs, and restaurants in the area. Sadly, Liverpool did not win this year.

Drop-off locations managed by Liverpool City Council

Arkles Lane, Stanley Park parking garage

Netherfield Road, Everton Park, Viewing Platform North Sheil Road end, Newsham Park, Gardener’s Drive Ullet Road Gate, Sefton Park, Review Field Oak Lane car park in Croxteth Park Car park at Wavertree Park Tennis Centre First car park on the Otterspool Promenade Calderstones Road car park, Calderstones Park Yew Tree Road car park, Calderstones Park Triangle formed by Menlove Avenue and Menlove Gardens Garston’s Long Lane Recreation Ground Millwood, Alderfield Road, Speke Sainsburys has a central reserve on Kings Drive. Boys Club car park on Woolton Road Recycling facilities in Merseyside Old Swan Household Waste Recycling Centre, Cheadle Avenue, L13 3AFOtterspool Recycling Centre, Jericho Lane, Aigburth, L17 5AROld Swan Household Waste Recycling Centre, Cheadle Avenue, L13 3AF Irlam Road, Bootle, L20 4AE, South Sefton HWRC Wilson Road, Huyton, L36 6AD, Huyton HWR Kirkby HWRC is located at Depot Lane in Kirkby, L33 3AR.